lunes 19 de diciembre de 2022
Algo de nubes 30ºc | Posadas

Un psicólogo deportivo analizó cómo "El Dibu" se impone en las definiciones por penales

Un psicólogo deportivo noruego analizó el juego que Emiliano Martínez realiza en la tanda de penales, con resultados a la vista tras dos torneos internacionales en los que fue definitoria su participación.

lunes 19 de diciembre de 2022 | 17:47hs.
Un psicólogo deportivo analizó cómo "El Dibu" se impone en las definiciones por penales
El arquero argentino Emiliano Martínez gana el Guante de Oro al mejor arquero del torneo. / Foto: AP
El arquero argentino Emiliano Martínez gana el Guante de Oro al mejor arquero del torneo. / Foto: AP

Geir Jordet es Profesor Escuela Noruega de Ciencias del Deporte y Psicología del fútbol. Es decir, un especialista a la hora de hablar sobre como un arquero actua la tanda de penales para, desde lo psicológico, someter al rival y tenerlo a su merced para definir el partido. Jordet explicó, en un hilo de Twitter, como "El Dibu" se impuso ante los franceses en la definición por penales de la final. 

"Argentina es campeona del mundo tras una clase magistral en la tanda de penaltis. En el centro de su actuación están los juegos mentales del portero Emi Martínez. Martínez dominó a los lanzadores de penaltis franceses, forzando dos fallos. Aquí hay una descripción paso a paso de sus trucos en la final", arranca diciendo Jorden en el primer tuit del hilo de 12 tuis, que cierre con la tarjeta de presentación del profesional.

Luego indica que "Martínez preparó el escenario y se adueñó del área penal desde el principio. Mientras Lloris completaba el lanzamiento de la moneda, Martínez caminó rápidamente hacia el área penal, esperando a que llegara Lloris, como si estuviera dando la bienvenida a un visitante a su propia casa: ¡Estás en mi casa ahora!".

También explica que "cuando llega Lloris, Martínez inicia un apretón de manos. Lo mismo con Mbappé. Este es su estilo. Puede ser cálido y encantador al principio, lo que hace que las personas bajen la guardia, dejándolos más vulnerables cuando ataca más tarde. Esta ambigüedad es en sí misma abusiva y parte de su estrategia".

Tras lo que explica que "al comienzo del tiroteo, las interrupciones de Martínez son silenciosas y sutiles. Esto es probablemente para conocer al árbitro y sentir dónde se dibuja la línea. Con Mbappé insta al árbitro a revisar la colocación del balón. El árbitro amablemente obedece y responde con un 'pulgar hacia arriba'".

Tras esto explica que "Con Coman, Martínez está presionando un poco más, lo que obliga al árbitro a intervenir cortésmente. Nuevamente, hace que el árbitro verifique la ubicación de la pelota y obtiene una respuesta obediente. Ahora, Martínez sabe que domina el área penal y que puede ponerse a trabajar por completo".

Para Jordet, incluso en el festejo tras las atajadas hay un juego psicológico que realiza el arquero del seleccionado campeón del mundo. "Los porteros rara vez celebran a lo grande después de las paradas de penalti. Martínez es una excepción. Las investigaciones muestran que las celebraciones grandes e intensas indican confianza, dominio y superioridad, lo que afecta positivamente a los compañeros de equipo y negativamente a los oponentes. Martínez capitaliza al máximo su primer salvamento".

Luego continúa explicando que "cuando Tchouaméni está arriba, Martínez confía en lo que puede y no puede hacer y ya no es sutil. Primero, simplemente se va con la pelota, como si fuera SUYA. Mientras el árbitro y Tchouaméni esperan, él se toma su tiempo mientras insta a la afición argentina a hacer ruido".

Además agrega que "luego, en lugar de entregarle el balón a Tchouaméni, Martínez lo tira, obligando al oponente a buscarlo. La falta de respeto es clara y obvia. Sin sanciones del árbitro. Esto les dice a todos quién está a cargo. Cuando Tchouaméni está listo, Martínez le dedica una sonrisa de suficiencia".

Y también explica que "Martínez sabe que Lloris podría dejar de ser amable y usar los juegos mentales de Martínez contra los jugadores argentinos. Por lo tanto, rápidamente agarra la pelota y se la entrega, sin darle a Lloris ninguna oportunidad de copiar su último movimiento. Proactivo y eficaz".

Por último, cuenta que "on el cuarto lanzador de penales francés, Kolo Muani, Martínez primero parece comunicarse y hacer un gesto con un miembro del personal en la banca sobre Kolo Muani. Luego dice varias veces “¡Te he observado!”. Ahora, la tarjeta amarilla es inevitable, pero demasiado tarde, Martínez básicamente ha ganado".

Al final, como cierre, afirma que  "los juegos mentales de Emi Martinez son grandes, impredecibles y calculados. Es el Maquiavelo del fútbol y ha estimulado a otros a copiarlo y crear contraataques en su contra. Con esta exhibición en el escenario más grande del mundo, tengo curiosidad por ver cómo evolucionará en el futuro".

Te compartimos acá la tande de penales completa para que lo veas al Dibu en acción

Temas de esta nota
Qatar 2022 Video

¿Que opinión tenés sobre esta nota?

Me gusta 0%
No me gusta 0%
Me da tristeza 0%
Me da alegría 0%
Me da bronca 0%
Te puede interesar
Ultimas noticias