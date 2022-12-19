Un psicólogo deportivo analizó cómo "El Dibu" se impone en las definiciones por penales

lunes 19 de diciembre de 2022 | 17:47hs.

Geir Jordet es Profesor Escuela Noruega de Ciencias del Deporte y Psicología del fútbol. Es decir, un especialista a la hora de hablar sobre como un arquero actua la tanda de penales para, desde lo psicológico, someter al rival y tenerlo a su merced para definir el partido. Jordet explicó, en un hilo de Twitter, como "El Dibu" se impuso ante los franceses en la definición por penales de la final.

"Argentina es campeona del mundo tras una clase magistral en la tanda de penaltis. En el centro de su actuación están los juegos mentales del portero Emi Martínez. Martínez dominó a los lanzadores de penaltis franceses, forzando dos fallos. Aquí hay una descripción paso a paso de sus trucos en la final", arranca diciendo Jorden en el primer tuit del hilo de 12 tuis, que cierre con la tarjeta de presentación del profesional.

Argentina is world champion after a penalty shootout master class. At the core of their performance is goalkeeper Emi Martinez' mind games.



Martinez dominated the French penalty takers, forcing two misses.



Here’s a step-by-step description of his tricks in the final. Thread. 1/ pic.twitter.com/iujg2Sk1U0 — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

Luego indica que "Martínez preparó el escenario y se adueñó del área penal desde el principio. Mientras Lloris completaba el lanzamiento de la moneda, Martínez caminó rápidamente hacia el área penal, esperando a que llegara Lloris, como si estuviera dando la bienvenida a un visitante a su propia casa: ¡Estás en mi casa ahora!".

Martinez set the stage and took ownership of the penalty area from the beginning.



While Lloris completed the coin toss, Martinez quickly walked to the penalty area, waiting for Lloris to come, like he was welcoming a visitor to his own home: “You’re in my house now!” 2/ pic.twitter.com/cO5HgE3OGi — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

También explica que "cuando llega Lloris, Martínez inicia un apretón de manos. Lo mismo con Mbappé. Este es su estilo. Puede ser cálido y encantador al principio, lo que hace que las personas bajen la guardia, dejándolos más vulnerables cuando ataca más tarde. Esta ambigüedad es en sí misma abusiva y parte de su estrategia".

When Lloris arrives, Martinez initiates a handshake. Same w Mbappé.



This is his style. He can be warm & lovely at first, which makes people drop their guard, leaving them more vulnerable when he later strikes. This ambiguity is in itself abusive and part of his strategy. 3/ pic.twitter.com/lof5IVRFOm — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

Tras lo que explica que "al comienzo del tiroteo, las interrupciones de Martínez son silenciosas y sutiles. Esto es probablemente para conocer al árbitro y sentir dónde se dibuja la línea. Con Mbappé insta al árbitro a revisar la colocación del balón. El árbitro amablemente obedece y responde con un 'pulgar hacia arriba'".

At the start of the shootout, Martinez’ disruptions are quiet & subtle. This is probably to get to know the referee and feel out where the line is drawn.



With Mbappe, he urges the referee to check the ball placement. The referee kindly obliges and responds with a ‘thumb up’. 4/ pic.twitter.com/pkvZviqhW5 — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

Tras esto explica que "Con Coman, Martínez está presionando un poco más, lo que obliga al árbitro a intervenir cortésmente. Nuevamente, hace que el árbitro verifique la ubicación de la pelota y obtiene una respuesta obediente. Ahora, Martínez sabe que domina el área penal y que puede ponerse a trabajar por completo".

With Coman, Martinez is pushing a little bit harder, forcing the referee to politely intervene.



Again, he gets the referee to check ball placement, and elicits a compliant response.



Now, Martinez knows he commands the penalty area & he can fully get to work. 5/ pic.twitter.com/HNMECNeiXk — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

Para Jordet, incluso en el festejo tras las atajadas hay un juego psicológico que realiza el arquero del seleccionado campeón del mundo. "Los porteros rara vez celebran a lo grande después de las paradas de penalti. Martínez es una excepción. Las investigaciones muestran que las celebraciones grandes e intensas indican confianza, dominio y superioridad, lo que afecta positivamente a los compañeros de equipo y negativamente a los oponentes. Martínez capitaliza al máximo su primer salvamento".

Goalkeepers rarely celebrate big after penalty saves. Martinez is an exception.



Research shows that big & intense celebrations signal confidence, dominance & superiority, affecting teammates positively & opponents negatively. Martinez capitalizes maximally on his first save. 6/ pic.twitter.com/S7QovVFzYY — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

Luego continúa explicando que "cuando Tchouaméni está arriba, Martínez confía en lo que puede y no puede hacer y ya no es sutil. Primero, simplemente se va con la pelota, como si fuera SUYA. Mientras el árbitro y Tchouaméni esperan, él se toma su tiempo mientras insta a la afición argentina a hacer ruido".

When Tchouaméni is up, Martinez is confident in what he can and cannot do & he’s done with being subtle.



First, he simply walks away with the ball, like it’s HIS. While the referee and Tchouaméni wait, he takes his time with it while urging the Argentinean fans to make noise. 7/ pic.twitter.com/8K2htJn6Kg — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

Además agrega que "luego, en lugar de entregarle el balón a Tchouaméni, Martínez lo tira, obligando al oponente a buscarlo. La falta de respeto es clara y obvia. Sin sanciones del árbitro. Esto les dice a todos quién está a cargo. Cuando Tchouaméni está listo, Martínez le dedica una sonrisa de suficiencia".

Then, instead of handing the ball to Tchouaméni, Martinez throws it away, forcing the opponent to fetch it. The disrespect is clear & obvious.



No sanctions from the referee. This tells everyone who’s in charge.



When Tchouaméni is ready, Martinez gives him a smug smile. Miss. 8/ pic.twitter.com/vqYeyKpbmd — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

Y también explica que "Martínez sabe que Lloris podría dejar de ser amable y usar los juegos mentales de Martínez contra los jugadores argentinos. Por lo tanto, rápidamente agarra la pelota y se la entrega, sin darle a Lloris ninguna oportunidad de copiar su último movimiento. Proactivo y eficaz".

Paredes then for Argentina.



Martinez knows Lloris might stop being nice & use Martinez’ mind games against the Argentinean players. He therefore quickly grabs the ball & hands it over himself, not giving Lloris any chance to copy his latest move.



Proactive & effective. 9/ pic.twitter.com/8D3r6H8YJE — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

Por último, cuenta que "on el cuarto lanzador de penales francés, Kolo Muani, Martínez primero parece comunicarse y hacer un gesto con un miembro del personal en la banca sobre Kolo Muani. Luego dice varias veces “¡Te he observado!”. Ahora, la tarjeta amarilla es inevitable, pero demasiado tarde, Martínez básicamente ha ganado".

With the 4th French penalty taker, Kolo Muani, Martinez first seems to communicate & gesture with a staff member on the sideline about Kolo Muani. Then he says several times “I’ve watched you!”.



Now, the yellow card is inevitable, but too late, Martinez has basically won. 10/ pic.twitter.com/lcac5kwByk — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

Al final, como cierre, afirma que "los juegos mentales de Emi Martinez son grandes, impredecibles y calculados. Es el Maquiavelo del fútbol y ha estimulado a otros a copiarlo y crear contraataques en su contra. Con esta exhibición en el escenario más grande del mundo, tengo curiosidad por ver cómo evolucionará en el futuro".

Emi Martinez’ mind games are big, unpredictable & calculated. He is the Machiavelli of football and has stimulated others to copy him & to create counter moves against him.



With this display at the world's biggest stage, I'm curious to see how this will evolve going forward. 11/ pic.twitter.com/rZkMqXMZNE — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022

